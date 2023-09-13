A new cold front is passing late Wednesday and the air behind this front will produce even cooler temperatures to end the week. Many locations will fall well into the 40s each of the next two mornings

The early morning low of 50° Wednesday was the coolest for the city of Indianapolis since late May. Once again many outlying locations were much cooler with early October-level lows. Some of the coolest included 42° Zionsville and Crawfordsville. It isn’t the first time this season that the morning was this cool, in fact on several occasions late in August we had multiple mornings when lows dipped into the 40s. The summer as a whole, has been dominated by a jet stream that has been flowing in from the northwest. It has regulated the intensity and extent of many of the hotter spells this summer and in this position aids in delivering more very mild air for this time of the year. This flow carries another front with it tonight. The cooler weather for this time of the year will be reinforced as a new cold front settles south this evening. A few raindrops possible this evening then skies are to clear.

We are importing this air from the Upper Midwest where early morning lows fell into the 20s in portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Still a full week of summer left and FROST advisories are issued north tonight. Indianapolis is to fall below 50-degrees Thursday morning for the first time since late May under these clearing skies.

The onset of clear weather brings streak of sun-bathed afternoons expected thru late Saturday.

The pattern to undergo changes next week. The cool, northwest flow will be replaced by late season dome of heat. Just before fall’s official open, we turn warm. Extended spell of warmth expected to end the month.