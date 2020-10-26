Cool week ahead

CHILLY PATTERN

Monday marked three straight days with high temps in the lower 50s. COOLEST stretch since mid-April. The temperatures were only in the mid-40s after 5pm Monday with light rain falling, well below the normal high of 62-degrees. The cool pattern will hold for the rest of the week and to end the month. Wednesday will feature an ease in the chill before an wind driven, rain maker arrives on Thursday.

WINTER IS OUT THERE

Check out the chill that includes 14-degrees in Denver and a ICE STORM WARNING for Oklahoma City Monday. It is still October!

Showers are not locked in for the rest of the night and will begin diminishing before midnight. We are expecting a return to patchy light rain and a few showers throughout Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday may not crack 50-degrees – the first time since mid-May and the normal for November 21st.