Cool weekend with small rain chance; New cold surge next week brings prospects for a late season snow

FROSTY START

Early Friday morning temperatures were quite chilly and many outlying locations reached the freezing mark around sunrise. Indianapolis dipped to 36° (frost levels) for the second straight morning. The COLD CLUB early Friday morning included freezing temperatures at Franklin, New Castle, Crawfordsville and Perrysville.

Adding clouds late tonight will likely prevent area-wide frost but a few locations are likely to dip into the 30s by sunrise. Clouds are expected to really increase after midnight from southwest to northeast. The coolest temperatures are expected north and northeast.

SMALL RAIN CHANCE

The rain chance is very minimal this weekend and any rain that does fall looks to be rather light. Should you get under any raindrops, it may be most likely mid/late morning to early afternoon Saturday. There looks to be plenty of dry time Saturday and Sunday.

SNOW? SERIOUSLY?

The trend to cooler temperatures for the second half of April is still well underway and the advertised colder and bolder surge early next week is still very well on track. Though hints of possible frozen precipitin were identified as early as Monday off the overnight computers, the prospects for a wet snow fall have jumped.

A late season surge in cold air arrives when a cold front sweeps into the state staring Tuesday. Depicted below is one take on the precipitation that accompanies the front. That suggests late Tuesday and into early Wednesday a wet snow would occur as the temperatures are falling to near freezing by Wednesday morning. While it is jarring, and late in April it is not that much of a stretch. Many of you can recall seeing it snow here in May while the track was open in 1989!.

Snowfall at this distance may still be suspect but that really highlights the kind of chilly air that is coming next week. Afternoon high temperatures could be as much as 15-degrees below average and that set us up for a hard freeze as well. We will stay on top of that and be sure to check back for updates through the weekend.