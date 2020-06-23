Cooler air builds in; humidity drop too!

Much needed rain is beginning to wrap up for the state, as a cold front slides across the state around 10:00 am this morning. With the passage of this front, expect sunshine to return, along with drier conditions. Breezy, northwest winds will take hold through the day, as a slow drop in dew points will create a more comfortable feel by late afternoon and into the early evening. Expect a cooler day with highs reaching the upper 70’s, compared to 88° on Monday!

The cooler than normal pattern will hold through Thursday night! Only a limited shower chance could be possible Wednesday afternoon, otherwise dry, comfortable, and beautiful. Enjoy!

Hotter weather will return on Friday, along with storm chances moving back into the region. The weekend will remain unsettled at times but the summer warmth returns for our last weekend of June! For now, the wettest of the weekend will be Saturday but some gaps of dry weather will be around too!