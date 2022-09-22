INDIANAPOLIS – The calendar finally says fall and the cooler temperatures are here to match!

The rest of Friday

Coldest air of the season

Friday morning low temperatures are going to be in the low 40s! This will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen since May. And the cold air sticks with us well into next week.

A few light showers possible this weekend

While this extended forecast is mostly a dry one, there is a chance to see some rain showers this weekend. Friday stays dry. Early Saturday morning, light rain showers may be present over central Indiana.





Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

Bust👏 Out👏 Those 👏Jackets!!



Low temperatures tomorrow morning will be unforgiving if you aren't ready. Prepare for the coolest air since May! The 40s are BACK.



oh, plus a 20 degree drop in temperatures. #INwx pic.twitter.com/cR6lRlG5iT — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) September 22, 2022

Humidity low all weekend long

Dew point temperatures will be hanging out in the low 40s as we wrap up the weekend. Then cool, comfy air will be in place for the next few days.

Cold air sticks with us all through the week

A deep trough digs in and keeps our temperatures here at home cooler than average. By next week, highs may only top out in the low to mid 60s in the afternoons!

First full day of fall! Friday forecast