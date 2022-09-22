INDIANAPOLIS – The calendar finally says fall and the cooler temperatures are here to match!
The rest of Friday
Coldest air of the season
Friday morning low temperatures are going to be in the low 40s! This will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen since May. And the cold air sticks with us well into next week.
A few light showers possible this weekend
While this extended forecast is mostly a dry one, there is a chance to see some rain showers this weekend. Friday stays dry. Early Saturday morning, light rain showers may be present over central Indiana.
Join the weather conversation on Twitter!
Humidity low all weekend long
Dew point temperatures will be hanging out in the low 40s as we wrap up the weekend. Then cool, comfy air will be in place for the next few days.
Cold air sticks with us all through the week
A deep trough digs in and keeps our temperatures here at home cooler than average. By next week, highs may only top out in the low to mid 60s in the afternoons!