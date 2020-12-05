Cooler and cloudier Sunday; tracking a warmup

While temperatures may have been on the cooler side Saturday, overall, it was a pleasant start the weekend. Highs Saturday afternoon were only able to rise into the low 40s due to the inflow of cooler, northerly winds to the area. However, we stayed dry and saw a good bit of sunshine during the day.

It will be another chilly evening, as is expected for early December. Have the heavy coat and layers if you’ll be out tonight or Sunday morning. The northeasterly winds will help drive temperatures back to the mid and upper 20s overnight.

Clouds increase on Sunday and will knock high temperatures down a couple more degrees by the afternoon. Highs will only peak in the upper 30s with a few areas managing to hit that 40° mark.

This next week will continue to be rather quiet. Other than a few flurries possible late Sunday night and early Monday, we will be dry through the work week. Our next real chance for any wet weather doesn’t come until next weekend. During this quiet stretch, our jet stream will start to flatten and lift north, giving us the opportunity to enjoy a warmup to temperatures in the 50s by mid/late next week.