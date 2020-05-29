Cooler and comfortable for the weekend!; 80s and storms return next week

Big changes are underway! The daily storm threat is ending, humidity is dropping and cooler air is streaming into the state. This is all thanks to a cold front that swept the state earlier in the day on Friday. Northwesterly winds have taken over, bringing drier, cooler air to Central Indiana.

Our 80-degree streak has broken. Friday is the first day since last Saturday where Indianapolis didn’t reach the 80-degree mark. We’ll We’ll still be very comfortable this evening as temperatures hover in the mid 70s until sundown. Clearing skies will contribute to a quick cool-off overnight as we start the weekend off in the low to mid 50s Saturday morning.

The weekend is going to be fantastic. It’ll be the last two days of the month and we’ll finish off May with cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine.

A warm front lifting north Monday night will mark the return of 80-degree warmth, muggy conditions and storm chances next week.