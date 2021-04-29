Cooler and drier to end April; Backdoor front brings frost potential to open May – then temperatures surge again

DRYING OUT

The hefty rains have moved on – but not before delivering some significant totals. not evenly distributed but three band of heavy rain swept through the state overnight. Totals were highest in a smaller, narrow band up north where over 3″ were reported in Marion (Grant county). Several totals exceeding 2″ we reported across Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings counties in south-central Indiana.

Skies were breaking for some late day sunshine and the threat for rain hasn’t completely ended as a few spotty showers could drift southeast into northwest and north-central Indiana before 12am.

COOLING OFF

The temperatures and humidity are taking a dive behind the first cold front that passed this afternoon. With clearing underway, the northwest winds transport the drier and cooler air into the state and temperatures are responding. By daybreak Friday temperatures will have lowered into the middle 40s – a more typical temperature for the final day of April.

A second cold front will pass Friday quietly moving in from the northeast. When this type of front slips in from the northeast we call it a backdoor front. Typically the transport of cooler air comes from the prevailing west northwest winds, this one from the northeast – hence the term backdoor. Sunshine will be plentiful Friday and temperatures will warm nicely into the middle and even upper 60s by early afternoon but behind cold front #2, temperatures will be falling. Friday’s temperatures could range from the middle 50s northeast to near 70° southwest.

Colder air settles in for the first morning of May. Early Saturday could include some frost especially in the outlying areas where early morning lows could be as cool as the middle 30s.

WINDY AND WARMER

Those early morning lows Saturday will be a distance memory by afternoon as a new frost passes Saturday afternoon. A warm front will is the next front to sweep the state with gusty southwest wind developing and temperatures surging. After the frosty start, temperature climb to near 70-degrees Saturday afternoon and to bear 80-degreee Sunday.