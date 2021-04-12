Cooler and drier in central Indiana this week

SOGGY SPELL ENDING

The rain ended early this morning, and overall, ends for the time being. A six-day rainfall — total that includes the wettest day of 2021 when 1.55″ fell Saturday — reached 2.25″ in Indianapolis today. Other area rainfall totals included 2.04″ at Eagle Creek, 1.17″ Shelbyville and .91″ in Bloomington.

Drier days are ahead along with the cool down.

WHAT A BUMP

Entering Monday, April 2021 is the warmest April in six years and among the warmest 20 on record. Temperatures really recovered with the sunny skies Monday to the mid-to-upper 60s — a full 15-degrees warmer than Sunday. Gust wind aided in the jump.

A long advertised cool down is still on track and takes hold later this week. The second-half of April is certainly looking to trend below normal starting later this week. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will run 5 to 8-degrees below normal. Afternoon highs may only reach March-level 50s for several afternoons, while nighttime temperatures lower into the 30s.

Prospects for early-morning frost look to be highest Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Adding clouds and rain chances by the weekend should shelf frost chances for the time being.