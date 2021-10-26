Cooler, brighter day; patchy frost in the mix tonight

Skies are clearing this morning and the pattern is finally drying out after some heavy rainfall totals since Sunday! This change-up in the weather is much needed! Dry weather and sunshine will no doubt help with outdoor work and activities through the day. The mix of sun and a northwest flow will keep our temperatures on the cooler side today with highs in the middle to upper 50s, slightly below the seasonal average.

Tonight, skies will be clearing and much cooler, if not, chillier air will settle in overnight with lows in the 30s. In fact, our first 30s of the season, as patchy frost looks likely by sunrise in our outlying areas.

Wednesday will bring additional sunshine, as dry weather holds and highs reach the lower 60s in spots.

Wet weather returns Thursday and Friday! Although rainfall totals will not be as aggressive from earlier this week, some spots could exceed an inch, over those two days. Weekend still looks dry with Halloween Day highs reaching the lower 60s.