Cooler but dry start to the weekend

The first full day of Spring started with a spring-like feel but is ending on a completely different note. The temperature today tied as Indy’s warmest day of the year, at 67°. We also reached that temperature back on February 3rd. Those warm temperatures were only in the morning hours though. The cold front that swept through later in the morning brought a huge shift in temperatures. Temperatures Friday evening are running more than 20° cooler from where they were 24-hours ago. By early Saturday morning, we could see that spread in the 24-hour temperature change come closer to 40° drop.

The rain has moved out, but that’s after we brought in some impressive 24-hour totals. Flash flood warnings were issued in our southern counties early Friday morning and it’s not surprise when 24-hour rainfall totals out of places like Bloomington came in at 2.68″.

Temperatures continue to plunge to the upper 20s by early Saturday morning. Plan on sunshine by Saturday afternoon but temperatures remaining well below average, with highs in the low 40s.

Clouds return Sunday and rain chances rise again into the evening. By late Sunday night, a few wet snowflakes mixing in with rain showers are possible. However, most will just see rain.

A warming trend will be in place from the weekend into late next week as temperatures rise back toward 70° by Thursday. However, daily rain chances return as well.