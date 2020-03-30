Cooler but lots of dry time this week

What a weekend! From storms on Saturday to a very windy Sunday. Peak wind gusts topped 50 mph in several places around central Indiana.

The wind advisory has expired and winds will ease overnight, although they will remain breezy. As temperatures drop to the lower 40s by Monday morning, those breezy winds will create a wind chill, making most of us feel like we drop into the 30s to start the day.

Temperatures on Monday will feel closer to the seasonal average, in the high 50s. However, those breezy conditions may create a wind chill at times, making it feel several degrees colder than it actually is. As winds shift out of the northwest tomorrow, cooler air will stream into the state, making way for a chilly Tuesday.

Rain chances will be rather limited throughout the week. A few spotty showers will be possible Monday night and again on Tuesday. However, we stay mainly dry nearly all week long. Best chances for rain don’t arrive until the weekend.