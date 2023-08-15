Good morning! We are starting off the day with mild temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. Skies are mostly cloudy over downtown Indy, and the clouds are expected to stick around throughout the morning and afternoon.

The storm system that brought rainfall to central Indiana on Monday is now situated over northern Ohio. Moisture is going to wrap around behind the area of low pressure and bring a chance for passing rain showers through the early evening hours. The clouds, a northwest breeze and showers will keep temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Skies will begin to clear out overnight as the storm complex departs. This will allow temperatures to dip down into the mid-50s, making it the coolest morning in nearly two months! (Indy’s Low June 17: 56°) Highs will rebound into the lower 80s that afternoon with comfy dew points in the 50s.

Thursday afternoon brings another chance for scattered storms with a passage of a cold front. High pressure returns to the Ohio Valley after the storms move out. There will be a stretch of sunshine through the weekend as temperatures gradually rise back into the 90s!