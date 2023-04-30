Skies may have been bright at the start of the day, but more clouds are already filling into the state mid-morning. After the passage of a cold front Saturday evening, temperatures are going to trend much cooler compared to the start of the weekend. The high peaked at 70° in Indianapolis Saturday! High temperatures will run more than 15-degrees lower this afternoon.

A low pressure system is hovering over the Great Lakes today. Moisture will wrap-around on the back side of the system and bring additional showers to central Indiana this afternoon. Skies will turn mostly cloudy between the waves of shower activity. Wind speeds will ramp up too with gust up to 35 MPH.

Windy conditions and rain chances stay in the forecast tonight and for Monday. Highs tomorrow are going to remain below 50°, which is more “March-like” for the area. We will kick-off the workweek with damp, dreary conditions with the same slow-moving storm system producing rain chances.

Temperatures should improve late in week and return to seasonal levels. Isolated storms cannot be ruled out this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.