INDIANAPOLIS – Clouds made their exit on Tuesday afternoon following a quick round of showers across much of Central Indiana. The clearing sky will come along with drier air and temps will cool quickly through the evening. Despite the more comfortable feel however, an increase in our chances to see rain is less than 24 hours out…

Strong storms arrive Wednesday

As this progressive weather pattern continues, a clear start to the morning will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. A front that will have sagged south of the state will make a northward jog ahead of a reinvigorated southerly wind. This will destabilize the atmosphere enough that Central Indiana will face an afternoon storm threat with general shower activity in the northern portion of the state. Rain is most likely to fall in the window of 2-8pm. A few strong to severe storms posing a wind & hail threat are possible in those areas south of the front. Our sky will begin to clear quickly overnight.

Cooler late week & weekend

Temperatures will drop as we head into Thursday as the aforementioned front exits for the final time and carries Canadian air through the state. A mostly to partly sunny sky will take us through the day with temperatures going from mid 50s to upper 70s. The break in active weather will be brief once again however as showers return on Friday. While there still may be some sun, a couple periods of midday rain are expected too.

Saturday & Sunday may be near perfect weather days across the majority of the Hoosier State. High pressure will return just in time for the weekend and its presence will prevent any significant rain chances. Mild weather will hang around with highs in the mid and upper 70s too. Make those outdoors plans!