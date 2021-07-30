Cooler end to the month with rain chances rising Saturday

What a change! The dew point dives on a refreshing north breeze Friday making it feel as if it is 20-degrees cooler than Thursday! Low temps Saturday morning settle in the low/mid-60s – a/c takes a break!

Clouds are moving back into central Indiana late Friday ahead of the next potential rain. While no rain will fall tonight, the clouds will slow the temperature drop. Would we have stayed clear, 50s would be wide-spread to start Saturday.

Rain showers are expected to begin arriving after sunrise and set to increase before noon. Saturday is not a washout and not everyone will get rain. Showers reaching peak coverage early afternoon around 45% then lowering. Rainfall favors southwest and south-central.

Rainfall has been dodging Indianapolis for the past two weeks. Despite locally heavy totals Thursday in some locations, NO measured rain in Indy since July 17th – 13 days ago. Despite NO new rainfall added in 2 weeks, July 2021 in Indianapolis is still among the wettest on record.