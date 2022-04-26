Skies are clearing and temperatures have tumbled in the overnight, under a new, dry, air mass! A northwesterly flow is underway now and will keep things on the cooler side for your Tuesday. The bright sunshine will be welcomed and continue to help dry us out, after the healthier rainfall totals on Monday. Be sure to keep a jacket or coat handy for outdoor activities this morning and afternoon.

Skies will remain clear tonight and temperatures will drop into the 30s again before Wednesday’s morning sunrise! Due to the colder air expected frost will threaten flowers and plants. In northern Indiana, a freeze warning could create damage to blooming flowers and plants…protect them before sunset tonight!

Dry weather will hold on Wednesday but more clouds will be increasing, as highs struggle to reach the upper 50s. Thursday brings a limited shower chance to a few counties but most will stay dry from now through Saturday morning.