Heavier clouds hover overhead this Monday morning, while rain chances remain quite, quite low out-the-door, only a few showers around! Temperatures are holding in the middle 60s, while a touch of humidity has returned. As we move into the afternoon, clouds will begin to thin and skies brighten statewide. Expect highs nearing 80 degrees late afternoon with a light wind flow from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, clouds will scatter and a drop in dew points is expected. This should make for a great overnight and sunrise on Tuesday morning. Additional mixture of sunshine and clouds for Tuesday should make for another nice, milder day with highs reaching the lower 80s.

Expect dry, quiet weather to dominate the workweek with steadier rain and storms to not to return until the weekend! For August, this cooler flow is quite uncommon, as no 90s again this week!