Cooler flow underway for the Ohio Valley to start your Monday morning! Temperatures out-the-door will hold in the 50s and upper 40s during the morning rush hour, so grab that light jacket or coat to begin the day. Although rather cloudy to begin the day, clouds will begin to thin through the afternoon and early evening. Afternoon sunshine will help us warm back into the upper 60s by 5 p.m. with northeasterly winds at 6-12 mph.

More cool weather tonight and overnight, while scattered clouds drift overhead and temperatures fall into the lower 50s again.

Tuesday will additional sunshine and dryness, as temperatures begin there return to more seasonal levels, with highs reaching the middle 70s. Clouds will gather by the late afternoon and evening with an approaching system. Shower and storm chances return on Wednesday and will last off and on through Friday morning.

The holiday weekend will bring a return to sunshine and warmth. Things are aligning nicely for the Indianapolis 500 and Memorial Day!