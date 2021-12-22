Cooler flow today but remains bright; shower chances rising by weekend

Expect a clear but colder start to your Wednesday morning, due to an increase in the wind flow! Temperatures will start the day in the 20s, as wind chills will hold in the middle to lower teens for most. Sunshine is back again today, marking our fourth bright day in a row, as dry weather holds too! Under a northwesterly flow today, a cooler, more seasonal day ahead with highs reaching the upper 30s.

A change in the weather pattern begins tomorrow (Thursday) with an increase in clouds, breezier winds and a weak shower chance or sprinkle, especially in our northern communities. A slow warm-up will get underway by Thursday but the bigger push won’t arrive until Friday and into Saturday (Christmas Day). Area temperatures will reach the 50s and stay in the 50s for most of the holiday weekend. Although rain showers will be around off and on beginning Friday night through Sunday, gaps of dry time will be enjoyed.