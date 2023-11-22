Cooler flow underway in Indiana, as dry weather returns to the state. This morning, under mostly cloudy skies, roads are drying and some sunshine is expected to for the morning hours after sunrise. Out-the-door, temperatures will start in the upper 30s, still slightly above average for this time of the season.

Travel weather today looks really good overall nationally! Some issues remain this morning across the northeastern part of the country with rain in New York and some snow showers throughout New England. Slightly larger issues near the Carolinas will continue through early afternoon with passing storms, wind, and rainfall.

Across the Heartland, dry weather holds and temperatures remain seasonal or slightly above average with sunshine. The West Coast looks fairly quiet with some wind and rain from northern California to Seattle. The holiday season is underway, safe travels today to you all.

Thanksgiving Day will be great statewide with lots of sun and milder, as winds return from the southwest and bump our afternoon temperatures into the middle 50s. A great day to celebrate with friends and family!

A few cold fronts will return through the weekend and into early next week. This will reinforce chillier air but only a few showers or flurries are expected on Sunday, being our only unsettled day of the holiday weekend.