A cold front has passed through Indianapolis and we are now returning to more seasonal levels for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend! With the frontal passage, drier air is returning too, bringing an end to the rainfall, while temperatures hover in the 40s later today. Although rather cloudy early today, some clouds will break, allowing sunshine to peek in for the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy from the west today at 12-17 mph.

Tonight, colder air will continue to work in under broken clouds, as lows dip into the lower 30s. Winds will go slack in the overnight.

Thursday will bring an increase in clouds, as temperatures are slow to warm under this cooler flow. A vigorous upper-low will drop into Indiana tomorrow afternoon, under gray skies and help to kickstart some flurries and snow showers. A light dusting is possible on grassy areas, as the winter-feel returns to the Ohio Valley.

Still tracking spotty showers in the forecast by Saturday afternoon/evening and will linger into Sunday too. Highs for the weekend will remain in the lower 40s with some counties in the northern 1/3 of the state contending with a wintry mix in the colder air.