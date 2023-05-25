A change in the weather pattern is underway, with the passage of a cold front last night! This has brought a return to cooler than normal temperatures for your Thursday. Expect a refreshing start this morning, a breezy afternoon, as highs reach 70°. A great day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and lower dew points statewide.

Tonight, skies will clear and temperatures plummet overnight into the lower to middle 40s. This will mark a chilly start to your Friday morning!

Friday is Carb Day and what a great day expected, as sunshine rules the day and everything race related at the track looks ideal outdoors!

The weekend remains incredible, as we welcome race fans to the Circle City! Saturday will bring a nice blend of clouds and sunshine, as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and dry weather holds. Race day Sunday will bring a few more clouds, pleasant temperatures and dry weather as rain will remain well south and east of the state.

Hotter weather will eventually build beginning next week, the hottest of the year on the way with 90s in some areas by Wednesday and Thursday. Storm chances rise too, along with muggier air!