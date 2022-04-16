The strong winds from Friday are finally winding down this morning. Within the past 24 hours, Muncie saw a peak wind gust at 61 MPH and a 50 MPH gust was measured in the Mt. Comfort area. It will remain breezy today, but speeds will not be as strong as the last two days.

Northerly winds may gust up to 30 MPH at times today. However, it’s the northwest breeze that will bring in the cooler air to central Indiana. Skies will brighten too from the influence of higher pressure. Cloud coverage will drop as temperatures peak into the mid-50s this afternoon!

Prepare for widespread frost overnight due to the limited cloud cover and lighter winds. Many spots will have an opportunity to fall below the freezing mark tonight. A Freeze Warning will go into effect at 2 AM Sunday with the official start to growing season.

Easter Sunday starts frosty, but highs should rebound to lower 50s for the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase as another wave of precipitation nears central Indiana.

Rain showers arrive Sunday night into early Monday morning. This is going to be a quick-moving wave that will exit mid-morning on Monday. Colder air aloft could support a wintry mix, graupel, and snowflakes. The northern half of the state has the best chance of seeing the wintry precipitation.