What a finish to the work week. Many of us almost hit 50° today, and we did in Lafayette. Hopefully you’ve been enjoying it, we turn cooler for the weekend.

The rest of your Friday evening will be dry and chilly once again as wind chill temperatures return to the lower 30s by late in the evening.

Winds shifting out of the north overnight will allow cooler air to sink into the state and knock our temperatures down into the upper 30s and lower 40s these next few days.

Our dry stretch continues on and over the course of these next 7 days, the only precipitation chances we have are for some light, isolated snow showers or flurries Monday morning. That’s it! Looking ahead, the chances for wet weather are still looking slim. The 8-14 day outlook suggesting the probability of below average precipitation to the area over the third week of December.

A warmup gets in the work next week as our jet stream begins to flatten out and warmer air streams into the state. 50° warmth returns late next week as dry conditions continue on.