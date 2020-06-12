Cooler for the weekend

Another day, another 80-degree temperature. Friday marks the 11th day in a row where temperatures have risen into the 80s. We’re about to break that streak. A “backdoor” cold front slides in from the north and east Saturday morning, reinforcing the mild air.

This is what you would call a “dry heat.” While temperatures were seasonably warm, in the 80s, the relative humidity has been low Most station across Central Indiana reporting relative humidity under 30%!

The rest of Friday evening will be very comfortable. We stay dry as temperatures late in the evening drop into the mid 70s before falling back to the upper 50s overnight.

The cold front moving through on Saturday morning will bring in a few more clouds and the chance for a couple spotty showers. There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with as this front passes. Therefore, any rain that is able to be squeezed out of the atmosphere will be light and brief. Again, most don’t see any rain at all. That front will also reinforce the mild conditions and keep afternoon temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday from rising above the mid 70s.

We keep the humidity low and the temperatures comfortable for the next several days. Don’t get too used to it. Another big warmup will be in the works as we get to the middle of next week.