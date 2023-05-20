The steady shower activity that traveled over central Indiana Friday night has officially moved out. The wave of showers developed along a passing cold front. The highest totals from the showers last night set up over south-central Indiana.

Bedford measured 1.25” of rain within a 24-hour period. Indianapolis received 0.88”, which helped with the monthly deficit a bit. However, a drier pattern is emerging, and it appears rain chances will be low for the next week.

Dew points are dropping below 50° and cooler air is channeling into central Indiana. The weather today is going to be cooler and more comfortable. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The UV index remains high and running at a level 8. Sunburn may happen within 20 minutes if you’re not wearing any protection on your skin.

A sunny stretch is underway as a dry pattern sets up. Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the workweek and rise above average by Monday. Highs in the 80s will return to the Hoosier State midweek.