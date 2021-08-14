Cooler, more comfortable weather through the weekend

We are beginning to see more breaks in the clouds this Saturday morning! A cold front traveled over the state last night, which will bring in the cooler, more comfortable air to central Indiana this weekend. Higher pressure over the Great Lakes will also keep the area mainly dry weather both days.

Temperatures this morning dropped into the lower 60s to the north and near 65° in the Indianapolis area. There are several sporting events happening over the weekend, including the Tripleheader at IMS! Two races are on the schedule for today, including IndyCar Grand Prix at 1 PM and the Xfinity Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard to follow at 4 PM. The weather looks great for both events. A mix of sun and clouds as highs rise into the lower 80s.

The Indianapolis Indians also have a game this evening! First pitch is scheduled at 7:05 PM. Temperatures will fall into the 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday is going to be mainly dry across the state. However, there is a disturbance that will travel southeast of Indiana late in the day tomorrow. Because of the nearby moisture, a stray shower cannot be ruled out over our southernmost counties. Otherwise, you can expect partly sunny skies with highs near the 80° mark.

There will be more opportunities to see rainfall later this week. The coverage will pick up by Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms back in the mix. Highs will rise back into the mid-80s midweek.