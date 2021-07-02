Cooler, more comfortable weather to wrap-up the week!

It is a much cooler and drier start to our Friday! The boundary that brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana on Thursday is now south of the area. Rain showers have moved out and higher pressure is now in control! The northerly winds will also keep the heat and humidity in check for today. Highs will afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 70s, which is slightly below average for early July.

The weather looks great for those attending the Indians baseball game this evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s at first pitch. It will drop into the upper 60s by the fireworks show at the end of the game!

The holiday weekend is going to stay dry with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. On the 4th of July, temperatures will trend warmer with highs in the upper 80s. It will also feel more humid during Sunday afternoon.

We’re going to heat up early next week! Highs near 90° are expected Monday and Tuesday! With the humidity in place, isolated showers and thunderstorms may fire up during the afternoon. The coverage will increase by Wednesday and Thursday.