A cold front has passed the state, and we are now getting back to a more normal pattern for early March. The front moved through mainly dry last night, and winds are now flowing in from the northwest bringing lows this morning down into the upper 30s.

Although a cloudy start, expect clouds to thin by the afternoon, as sunshine returns and temperatures return to the upper 40s. An added chill will remain at times, as winds blow from the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, winds relax and skies clear for a bit! This will result in temperatures dropping into the upper 20s overnight, while dry weather holds.

The next few days will remain dry and cool, under rather cloudy skies or limited sunshine. Highs will remain in the 40s for afternoon highs, as March is back!

Next rain/snow mix to return on Friday marking a cooler, damp end to the workweek!