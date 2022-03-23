Spring 2022 has opened mild with more than 80% of the days averaging above normal, however cooler weather is coming

SPRING 2022

Since March 1st, the unofficial start of spring nineteen days have averaged above normal, that’s 83% and a pace that is rarely uninterrupted. With four 70-degrees days, the most so early in a spring season in ten years this spring currently ranks 15th warmest entering the day. So, it is time for a turn.

COOLER SPELL

Chilly weather makes a return starting tonight when gusty southwest winds continue driving down the thermometer to 40-degrees by daybreak Thursday. The chances of showers will linger along with a heavy overcast that keeps the temperatures steady in the middle 40s through the day, well below the normal high of 55°.

The chill will linger and be reinforced as a new front passes early Saturday morning. Saturday could open with scattered snow showers at times and remain as much as 10-degrees below normal. Frequent dips in the jet stream into the eastern U.S. will restrict temperatures from reaching 50-degrees for several days, perhaps until next Wednesday.

A nighttime freeze is also very possible and it is a reminder that it is still March. Still plenty of cold to be had this time of year and upcoming chilly spell a real reminder we are NOT in the clear from cold weather. The average date of the last frost in Indianapolis isn’t until late April. Each of the past two years we’ve had a heavy frost (and a hard freeze in 2020) in mid-May.