Extra clouds this morning and a few flurries possible, while temperatures hover in the 20s out-the-door! A weak disturbance is riding in from Illinois but little precipitation will come from it during the morning hours, as the air is just too dry.

Winds are light, which will help keep wind chills from being a large factor at the bus stop this morning.

Sunshine builds back in by late morning and will last right on through the afternoon. Bright sun is great for December, the cloudiest month of the year! Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 40s, slightly cooler than yesterday but seasonal for mid-December.

Thursday and Friday look great with highs reaching the 50s. Incredible days to enjoy outside with the sunshine too!

This weekend will bring a return of rain by late Saturday evening and into Sunday. This will also mean a pullback in temperatures by Sunday as well. Rainfall is needed, as the moderate drought remains for 50% of the state.