Cooler than normal; dry stretch underway

Skies clearing at this hour, as temperatures again, are dropping into the lower 30’s to start your Tuesday morning. Some patchy frost will be expected again at sunrise, so be sure to grab a heavier coat out-the-door.

Sunshine should dominant most of the day, while winds remain light from the northwest. All in all, not a bad day, just cooler than normal for early November by roughly 10-degrees. Expect another day to get out and get on those falling leaves!

Tonight, colder air will seep in across the state! Lows likely to drop in downtown to around 30°, outlying areas likely to dip into the upper 20’s. This could result in a hard freeze for some locations, ending the growing season and dismantling the allergy season too!

Dry stretch will roll on through the remainder of the workweek and beyond. Great news for closing up the backyard but, more importantly, helping local farmers harvest this summers crops! Expect warmer temperatures too, as a run of Indian summer could be in the cards!