INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday’s high of 86 in Indianapolis officially makes it 6 straight days with hotter than average weather. This stretch of hot weather from the past week and even week before has come with dry conditions. The last day of measurable rain in the city was June 12th and pre-drought conditions are present across 44% of the state. Despite this a chance for rain is on the way with cooler weather in sight too.

Two chances for showers & storms

A storm complex to our west dried out as it enter the state during the daytime Saturday, but Western portions of Indiana managed to pick up some rain. While the rest of the state was dry, another chance for some rain is possible overnight. A weak conglomerate of showers & storms will approach from the west and enter Indiana after midnight. This will also dry out as it moves through, but may drop rain across more than half the state leading into Sunday morning.

Sunday will begin partly cloudy with those showers exiting to the southeast. Enough sun will be out that we should be propelled from the low 70s to mid 80s during the day. Isolated storms may pop up in the area again during the afternoon. Unfortunately, most of us will remain dry this time around. Cooler weather will follow with a cold front passing through during the evening.

Mild start to the week

Temperatures on Monday will begin below average for what would be the first time in a full week! Cooler & drier air out of Canada will inundate the region and should keep us in the low 80s despite an abundance of sun. This air mass will settle in as a high pressure system centers itself overhead on Tuesday. Highs will remain in the low 80s once again as a result. Eventual warming will come on Wednesday however once the high pressure system begins to move east.