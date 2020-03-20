Cooler weekend, additional rain in the week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and storms will linger through noon today, as a cold front moves across the state! After enjoying 60s this morning, much colder air will flow in this afternoon on breezy, northwest winds. Rainfall from last night and overnight is creating some minor flooding issues, especially across the southern half of the state where up to 3" fell in several counties. Flash flood warnings should all expire before 10am!

Sharply colder air tonight will be expected with lows overnight in the lower 30s to upper 20s. Expect a bright Saturday ahead with blue skies and crisp air. Afternoon highs will range in the lower 40s.

Clouds will thicken by Sunday afternoon, as additional showers return to the state. The air aloft will become cold enough late Sunday and through Monday morning, where rain could mix with a few wet snowflakes.

Another warm signal on the way for Thursday of next week, where temperatures could reach the lower to middle 70s!