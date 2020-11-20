Cooler, wetter changes get underway for the weekend

Expect another incredible start this morning, as dry weather holds and temperatures remain mild for mid-November! The morning rush looks great, as some sunshine will greet us again, along with temperatures in the lower 50s (above the seasonal average highs).

Clouds will be mixed through the day and southwest winds remain up. This will boost our temperatures into the lower 60s for the second day.

Very light, scattered showers will slowly develop by the early evening and increase in coverage through the overnight. As rain falls and a wind shift occurs, cooler air will begin to work back in across the state.

Saturday will be a chiller, cloudier day, as spotty pockets of rain will remain through the day. It appears the steadiest of the showers will fall from downtown and areas south of the city.

Sunday will be quite wet! Steady rain will fall and amounts will mount up through the day. Some areas will likely receive over an inch by Sunday night before the storm exits the state and heads east.

Some wintry mix will be possible on Sunday but this should be contained well north of our viewing area. Have a great weekend!