Coolest May 5th in over forty years, sunshine to return and chill will ease

WHERE IS MAY?

Clouds, rain showers and add a northeast wind and suddenly we have early March in May! Tuesday’s afternoon temperature was the coolest for a Cinco De Mayo in 42 years! Showers restricted temperatures in north-central Indiana to the low to mid forties while producing a wind-chill in the middle 30’s, just days after 80-degree warmth.

While showers will still linger and potentially settle south this evening, the rain chances end around midnight with some clearing underway before sunrise. Early Wednesday temperatures are forecast to slip into the upper 30s by sunrise but frost does not look to be a factor as winds will remain brisk enough through the night.





JUST ADD SUNSHINE

While the chilly pattern doesn’t ease for at least another week, sunshine is in the forecast and it will look and feel much better starting Wednesday afternoon. May sunshine is strong and with the sun angle still climbing, the chill will back off Wednesday allowing temperature to rebound well into the mid/upper 50s.

Speaking of May sunshine, we gain another 53 minutes of daylight this month and will see average temperatures climb to 77° by the end of the month.

Now May can take some sharp turns and winter can still linger but hints of summer are also a real possibility in May. The coolest May morning came in 1966 with a low of 26-degrees while the hottest, 96° in 1895 & 1911!

CHILL WILL LINGER

Reinforcing surges of cold are still in the works especially entering the weekend. After two brighter and milder days Friday turns wet and windy and very cool. There is a real likelihood that we will have a area-wide freeze early Saturday morning. While the chill varies from day to day, the late season chill will hang on into mid-month. Several nights will still produce some frost into early next week. Below I’m posting the average maximum temperature departure from normal for the next six days. Note Friday, Saturday and Monday will be off the normal (70-degrees) by nearly 15 to 20-degrees!

IS THERE A WARM UP IN THE WORKS?

If you are a fan of warmer weather be patient! There are clear signals that the upper-air winds, the jet stream, are to undertake some sweeping changes starting late next week. The images below show the cold lobe over the northeast U.S. this upcoming Friday. The second image the forecast one week later. The flow turns southwest at all levels promoting a strong warm up as we hit the mid-way point of May. We will keep you posted!