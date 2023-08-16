A picture-perfect afternoon Wednesday along with very comfortable air. The heat and humidity are still on track for next week but before it arrives a few storms possible Thursday

COOLEST morning in Indianapolis in TWO MONTHS with a Wednesday morning low of 56°. The coolest lows include 50° Logansport, Crawfordsville. Get ready for another very comfortable night as humidity will remain low and skies are clear. Winds are turning lightly in from the south so not as cool Thursday morning.

Wednesday was the sunniest day of the month and since July 11th! August to-date has been dreary with only half the possible sunshine. The ‘sunniest’ month of the year will live up to its billing very soon. After Thursday’s rain & clouds – a sunny stretch is coming and could last through all of next week!

The default summer weather pattern is what meteorologists call a ‘Northwest Flow’ jet stream. It’s behind the mild summer to-date and the frequent rains. The next system dives southeast late tonight bringing scattered showers and storms Thursday as early as noon. Coverage will reach its peak of 60% by 5pm.

We reinforce the mild weather behind a passing cold front late Thursday. We will end the work week mild but temps surge to end the weekend. Massive overhaul in upper-air pattern to bring extended sunny, dry and HOT spell here. Likely to produce the hottest air of the year.