Coolest of the week; dry pattern holding

Winds have now turned in from the northwest and cooler air is settling in across the state! After 3 straight days of 60-degree weather, today a pullback in warmth. With a mix of sun and clouds today, plus, a northwest breeze at 11-17 mph, will keep a cooler pattern underfoot! Skies will clear in spots tonight and patchy frost will be possible in protected areas by Friday’s sunrise.

This weekend, shower chances rise for both Saturday and Sunday, although limited in time and space. Expect large gaps of dry time both days but healthy cloud cover will keep our temperatures down. Two future models indicate that most areas will see less than .10″ for the entire, far less than last weekend! The next 7 days will have our afternoon highs running nearly 10° below the seasonal average, while 70’s take break!