Coolest of the week today; tracking a warming trend into the weekend

There are a few showers on Guardian Radar this Thursday morning. Rain chances are going to stick around all day today as a slow-moving low pressure system tracks over the southern Great Lakes. The system will keep clouds around through the afternoon with widely scattered showers. We are not tracking a soaker and there should still be a lot of dry time in the mix. There could even be a few peeks of sunshine at times too!

However, temperatures are going to be the coolest of the week! Temperatures this morning are more than 15 degrees cooler compared to early Wednesday. This morning, lows will likely fall into the lower to mid-40s. The cloud cover and showers around will keep highs below average once again… Temperatures are going to rise into the lower 50s late in the afternoon. The average for the date is 68° in Indianapolis, meaning temperatures later today will be about 15 degrees below normal to close the month of April.

The wind is also going to pick up today out of the northwest. Sustained winds between 15 and 25 MPH are possible with gusts up to 40 MPH for parts of central Indiana. Windy conditions will persist through the afternoon, then become calmer overnight. By Friday morning, wind speeds will drop between 10 and 20 MPH.

Pleasant weather is expected as we open the month of May! Cloud cover will decrease and a warming trend begins tomorrow. Highs will return to the mid-60s Friday, then jump into the 70s this weekend. We will begin the first weekend of month dry and warm. However, showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Sunday ahead of a cold front.