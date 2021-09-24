Coolest start in nearly 4 months (117 days) but still remains the pick of the week

Clear, chilly and crisp to start our morning here in downtown and statewide, as lows slip into the middle to lower 40s. Bright sunshine today will dominate and this will be hands down the best day of the workweek! Enjoy…

This evening will be absolutely perfect for high school games and the Thomas Rhett concert at Ruoff!

Rain is back overnight and into early Saturday morning! A fast moving front will drive rainfall into the area and exit quickly before noon. Rainfall totals likely remain under 1/4″ in most spots. Clouds will swiftly follow bringing a return to sunshine by the afternoon, on breezy southwest winds! Should be a great end to the day!

Sunday looks great and warmth builds next week! 80s are back…in fact, middle 80s likely to end September on a very warm note!