The weather was toasty on Friday as highs climbed into the lower to mid-90s for several communities across central Indiana. Indy’s high of 93° marked the 13th time the city has seen 90-degree heat this season.

Last night, scattered showers and thunderstorms traveled over the southwest quadrant of the viewing area. Most storms remained below severe criteria, but there was one cell that brought gusty winds and hail to Putnam, Clay and Owen counties. Those spots also saw heavy rain overnight.

We will finally see a break from the 90s this weekend and into next week. Central Indiana is officially out of the “hot dome” and there are no longer any excessive heat alerts for the area. It will stay warm and humid today with highs in the mid-80s. Dew points will hover in the 70s through the afternoon, which means it will “feel-like” the lower 90s during peak heating.

Another weak front is going to track over the state overnight and it will bring additional cloud cover to the region. A stray shower may form along the boundary. More importantly, it will reinforce the cooler, more comfortable air to central Indiana. On Sunday, highs will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, and humidity levels will drop into the comfortable category!

We will see much more comfortable weather this workweek too. You can expect plenty of dry time this week as highs rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s.