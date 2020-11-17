Cool off comes Tuesday; highs recover later in week

We started off the workweek with bright sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs this afternoon reached into the lower to mid-50s, which is near the average high for Indianapolis (53°).

Some cloud cover will pass over the area overnight as a “dry” cold front travels over the state. There is not much moisture associated with the boundary, and it will produce sprinkles at best.

Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s.

The clouds will push east of central Indiana by the morning commute, and high pressure is going to build back in behind the boundary. This will provide us with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. However, prepare for much cooler weather as highs struggle to climb into the mid-40s tomorrow afternoon.

The sunny stretch will continue through the workweek, and temperatures will also recover. Highs will climb into the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances will also hold off until the weekend, meaning you will have several opportunities to complete any yard work before our next wave arrives.

We have been closely monitoring the active tropics. Iota, the 30th named storm of the season, has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane. At 7:30 p.m., it was producing sustained winds at 160 mph within the eyewall. Catastrophic damage and flooding is expected in Nicaragua tonight as the storm makes landfall.