Crews respond to reports of damage as strong winds howl across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Strong winds across central Indiana have kept crews busy Sunday as they respond to reports of damage.

Decatur Township Fire Department posted photos to Facebook of a tree that was uprooted by high winds and landed on a home, causing the structure to collapse. The homeowner was inside the house at the time but made it out safely, according to the fire department.

(Photo By Decatur Township Fire Department)

(Photo By Decatur Township Fire Department)

(Photo By Decatur Township Fire Department)

(Photo By Decatur Township Fire Department)

(Photo By Decatur Township Fire Department)

(Photo By Decatur Township Fire Department)

The fire department in Zionsville posted an image of a tree that had fallen onto someone’s garage. The Zionsville Fire Department stated that there were “reports of trees and other debris in the roadway in several locations in Zionsville and crews have been working throughout the morning to remove them.”

ZFD ended their post by warning residents not to approach downed power lines.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for central Indiana until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Indianapolis recorded a wind gust of 66 miles per hour.