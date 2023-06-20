Only a few showers and storms developed Tuesday but the unsettled pattern in locked in place by what meteorologists call a Omega block

JET STREAM TAKES ON A STRANGE LOOK

The upper-air pattern is in a unusual configuration right now with two bookend deep troughs surrounding an large, expansive dome of heat. The look is that of the Greek letter Omega – and it is a pattern that stalls.

An eastern upper-level low pressure is closed and cut off from the main branch of the jet stream, stalling and just wobbling over Kentucky and Tennessee. We sit just north of the low that is responsible for aiding in unstable air that brings showers and storms. This low will linger for the rest of the work week and brings that threat of a daily downpour or thunderstorm mainly to the southern third of the state. Coverage of the rainfall will be minimal at under 20% Wednesday and Thursday and may creep up to 30% on Friday.

The low is stuck and blocks the west to east movement of the air and we end up with a daily threat of showers and storms. Meanwhile west and north the air is sinking, heating up and delivering exceptional heat well into southern Canada.

For a few more days, while afternoons will be warm, the real heat and humidity will be on hold. By Friday, the closed low will get nudged along to the east and the state will be flooded with the hottest and most humid air of the year. Summer officially begins at 10:57am Wednesday and it will really feel like it this weekend. For the first time this year the dewpoint could reach 70° and a heat index may be calculated in the mid/upper 90s.