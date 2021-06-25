Daily downpours for the next week but we will have dry time this weekend

RAIN AROUND – AT TIMES

Evening plans? Do not write them off. A slight uptick in rainfall coverage coming but majority of the area will be rain-free. Still a lingering threat for a downpour especially through 10pm. I want to be clear that we are not expecting wide-spread flooding here in central Indiana and we will have many rain-free hours this weekend.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible and any one of them could produce a drenching downpour and heavy totals but the vast majority of them will fall to the northwest. The LOCALIZED flood threat is directed northwest where, since midnight, a few locations received 1″ to 2″ of rain. Late Friday evening, a cluster of storms are firing in central Illinois and this will area will likely increase in activity through 12 a.m. The northeast movement of the storms will take the threat of the heaviest of rainfall and more active storms into northwest/northwest central Indiana overnight where a flash flood watch is in effect.

ALREADY A WET MONTH

The month of JUNE ranks 3rd wettest month annually and with 5.37″ to-date, June 2021 now ranks 23rd wettest on record. 1.25″ above normal. Daily chances of rain will certainly add to the total in a month that already is among the wettest 15% of June’s on record. The WETTEST June in Indianapolis was 12.21″ in 1875.

LOOKING FOR DRY TIME

Rainfall COVERAGE is minimal Saturday with most of the heaviest rain falling northwest overnight. Rainfall coverage is under 30% most of the afternoon Saturday so most of you will will dry for most of the day. Sure, a downpour or a gusty storm is in the forecast and it is for the next several days, but we will mix in many rain-free hours this weekend.