Showers are light but in the area for a few days as a weak churn overhead creates some clouds and scattered rain

The rain chances are in the forecast but it’s all about location, location, location. An upper-level ‘closed-low’ deposited to our south, is responsible for heavier clouds and a few light rain showers today and likely for the balance of the work week. The spread in area temperatures was heavily affected Monday. Where there was more sunshine it reached the upper 80s in Lafayette while only low 70s were achieved to the southeast. Columbus peaked at only 73°.

We certainly could afford more rainfall and that will not likely happen with this system. Most of the showers will scatter around the southern third of the state and no area-wide rain is expected again for several more days. Should you get a downpour, consider yourself lucky because the rain will be hard to come by.

It’s been 30 days since the pattern turned dry. With the exception of two area-wide rains (last week), we are still a full 3.50″ below normal precipitation since May 21st. DRIEST for the calendar dates since 2012. While daily rain chance comes along with an upper-low, it will fall sparingly and mainly south and amounts will be light. Daily shower coverage expected to be under 30%. The low will wobble and drift slightly south this week. It departs entering the weekend. bringing the potential for summer-level heat and humidity. Perhaps the highest dew points of the year.