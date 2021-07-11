Daily rain chances continue, warming up midweek

Showers and storms were around today with temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s. We keep the scattered storms for tonight and into this week with daily rain chances expected.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with scattered showers and storms around.

Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with showers lingering around. Overnight lows will drop in the middle 60’s.

Tuesday will feature more showers and storms with temperatures staying in the 80’s. More rain chances are likely into the end of next week. Temperatures will gradually warm back up close to 90 to wrap the week with more storm chances.