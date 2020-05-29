Daily storm chances coming to an end; comfortable weather arrives this weekend!

There are a few spotty showers on Guardian Radar this Friday morning. While rain and a few thunderstorms are possible today, we are going to see a big shift in the weather pattern by the time we start the weekend. Skies are mostly cloudy around central Indiana at 6:30 AM with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Highs will likely not exceed 80° today because a cold front is going to pass over the state by midday. Showers and thunderstorms could fire up ahead and along the boundary with the most coverage occurring during the lunch hour. Severe weather is not likely, but heavy downpours and a few strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out.

The wind direction will shift out of the northwest once the cold front moves over the state this afternoon. The strong breeze will draw in cooler air and highs should only climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. By the evening, the humidity levels will drop and rain chances will decline. It is going to feel noticeably more comfortable tonight and this weekend!

A “picture perfect” weekend is on tap for central Indiana as a cool-core high pressure system from Canada slides over the Midwest. There will be plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the lower 70s! The pleasant, less humid conditions are going to stick around as we open the month of June. However, temperatures and the humidity is going to climb again next Tuesday. Storm chances also return by the middle part of the next workweek.