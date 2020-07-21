Daily storm chances; lots of dry space in between!

A few storms overnight (mainly south and east of Indianapolis) are now moving into Ohio. The morning rush hour should stay dry, under a mix of clouds and mild temperatures in the lower 70’s.

With daytime heating and a stalled front nearby…this should be the trigger for additional pockets of rain and storms. Expect these scattered about with large spaces of dry time in between, while highs reach a seasonal 86°. Severe risk is low (marginal) again today, with lightning and some winds gusts in the taller structured storms.

This pattern will remain unsettled through Thursday night before hotter weather builds and storms become even more limited on Friday and for the weekend. With a stronger ridge building, 90° looks likely for both Saturday and Sunday, along with a spotty, more tropical-like storm in the mix.